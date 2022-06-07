Which Ostrich Pillow is best?

If you’ve ever been on any long-distance journey, you’re well aware of how unglamorous travel can be in reality. Travel is grueling and difficult. It requires you to get up early, wait long hours and stay up late into the night. The best way to transform this process into something more bearable is with a quality travel pillow. The Ostrich Pillow is a traveler favorite.

While the original, full-face Ostrich Pillow design may have been what catapulted the company into stardom, many users have fallen in love with the OSTRICH PILLOW LIGHT Travel Pillow.

What to know before you buy an Ostrich Pillow

Ostrich Pillow story

The Ostrich Pillow dates back to a 2012 Kickstarter campaign. Something that began as a dream has grown into a functioning business helping increase traveler comfort. The original pillow was marketed as a “Napping Pillow” with a cocoon-like design. It provided comfort wherever nappers happened to find themselves. It was only a matter of time before more users discovered the Napping Pillow as a means of improving their travel experience. Soon, commuters and cross-country travelers alike began using Ostrich Pillow to improve the quality of their naps even on busy days.

Design-conscious creations

When choosing a travel pillow, go with a product designed with you in mind. All Ostrich Pillows are manufactured as environmentally conscious solutions to a traveler’s long, dreary day. With a goal of increasing comfortability on planes, cars and trains, the Ostrich Pillow also works to be as globally conscious as possible. The company pays attention to the materials used in its designs as well as the packaging, manufacturing and shipping to help make its products better and as eco-friendly as possible.

Versatility

A big reason the Ostrich Pillow became so popular is due to its unique shape. While the company has many designs now, it began with a versatile one-size-fits-all pillow to suit people with various-sized heads. It remains inclusive and creative as it manufactures more unique pillows.

What to look for in a quality Ostrich Pillow

Fit

Proper fit is essential when it comes to any type of travel pillow. Something that fits poorly makes your travel experience more uncomfortable. Most Ostrich Pillow products are designed with adjustable closures to allow for customizable fits. Their ergonomic shapes offer support for your head and neck without pinching or squeezing.

Comfort

The best Ostrich Pillow is cushy and comfortable. If you can, test out your Ostrich Pillow before the long plane ride or road trip. This helps ensure you don’t end up with a crick in your neck from hours spent in an uncomfortable design. If you can, test your pillow in a seat similar to what you’ll be riding in. Certain designs work better for different users and purposes.

How much you can expect to spend on an Ostrich Pillow

Depending on the design you choose, an Ostrich Pillow costs $30-$100.

Ostrich Pillow FAQ

Can you machine wash an Ostrich Pillow?

A. Avoid washing your Ostrich Pillow in the washing machine. You should also avoid using your electric dryer, iron, bleach or a dry-cleaner. Failing to properly care for your Ostrich Pillow can make it wear out faster or end up damaged beyond repair. You can gently spot-clean your Ostrich Pillow with soap and water when necessary.

What is the purpose of an Ostrich Pillow?

A. The purpose of the Ostrich Pillow is to increase the quality of rest, even for short periods. Essentially, it’s designed for power naps. With an Ostrich Pillow, you can take a nap anywhere and at any time you need, either in public spaces or private ones.

What’s the best Ostrich Pillow to buy?

Top Ostrich Pillow

OSTRICH PILLOW LIGHT Travel Pillow

What you need to know: You can wear this Ostrich Pillow around your head, cover your eyes or support your neck.

What you’ll love: Handmade with high-quality materials, its microbead filling is meant to keep you relaxed even while on the go.

What you should consider: There have been multiple complaints about the quality of craftsmanship in this pillow, with some users saying the seams come loose quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Ostrich Pillow for the money

Loop – Eye Mask

What you need to know: If you’re the type of traveler who only likes to keep their eyes covered, this ergonomic eye mask Ostrich Pillow is a great choice.

What you’ll love: The unique design of this pillow creates more opportunities for relaxation during travels. A hook-and-loop closure helps you secure an ideal fit.

What you should consider: Some users said this sleep pillow falls off your face too easily and the stuffing has a tendency to come out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Luxury Travel Pillow With Memory Foam

What you need to know: It is interesting to look at, easy to carry, supportive to wear and adjustable.

What you’ll love: High-density memory foam provides optimal neck and head support. This pillow can easily fit inside your carry-on and an adjustable strap creates a custom fit. Allow your pillow enough time to air out before use. Twenty-four hours should give the memory foam enough time to fully expand.

What you should consider: Some users reported the hook-and-loop strap wasn’t a secure fit and could end up scratching clothes and exposed skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

