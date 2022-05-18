The days are getting longer and warmer, so it’s time to slip on a pair of flip-flops. These classic minimalist shoes go with summer just like sand goes with the shore and are perfect for laid-back days and casual outings.

Although the flip-flop design is fairly basic, there are a few variations to consider when choosing the perfect pair. Additionally, they come in men’s, women’s and unisex designs, so you’re sure to find flip-flops that fit your feet and warm-weather fashion sense.

What are flip-flops?

Flip-flops fall into the sandal category and stand out for their minimalistic design that leaves most of the foot exposed. Flip-flop soles are typically on the flat side, but some styles sport elevated heels. The straps of these summery sandals fit across the top of the feet and have a toe piece, which is often referred to as a thong, that fits between the big and second toes to keep the shoes in place during wear. Some flip-flops have straps that you can adjust to fit more comfortably.

Additionally, many well-made flip-flops have cushioning in the straps, toe pieces and footbeds for comfort during walking.

Flip-flops are typically made of manufactured materials like plastic or ethylene-vinyl acetate, although some have leather straps. Some pairs have memory foam in the soles for enhanced comfort.

Getting your feet flip-flop ready

Don’t forget to prepare your feet before you head out in a pair of flip-flops. After all, most of the foot is visible in this type of shoe, so unkempt nails and skin will be noticeable.

To make your feet look their best, begin with a home pedicure that consists of trimming your toenails. While you can purchase nail grooming tools separately, buying a pedicure set is a great way to get multiple tools in one handy kit.

For feet that you’ll want to show off in a pair of flip flops, you’ll also need to focus on your skin. Remove rough spots and calluses with a pedicure stone, and finish your grooming efforts with a cream that’s made especially for feet. These steps will keep your feet soft and smooth all summer long.

Flip-flop styles

All flip-flops have the same basic structure, but they don’t all look the same. The best style variation for you depends on your fashion sense and where you plan to wear your new casual thong-style sandals.

Embellished flip-flops have metallic or sequin straps and may have decorative items like bows or flowers. This fun style is a bit dressier than others and is ideal if you plan to wear flip-flops to a special event.

Outdoorsy styles have treads for stability when walking on wet surfaces, sandy shores or uneven ground.

Waterproof flip-flops are the best option to wear to the beach or by the pool. They are usually made of EVA or rubber materials that are waterproof.

All flip-flops are casual, but some styles are made of materials, such as canvas, that look as relaxed as they feel on the feet.

Sporty flip-flops offer a no-frills design that’s stylish and practical.

Best foot care products for flip-flop season

L’Occitane Shea Butter Foot Cream

This cream is formulated especially for the feet, and it’s infused with shea butter that softens and moisturizes dry, cracked and rough skin. It’s made without sulfates SLES and SLS, parabens and phthalates.

Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Tweezerman Pedicure Stone

It’s easy to have feet ready for summer when you keep them soft and smooth. This pedicure stone accomplishes these tasks with its glass construction that softens skin by removing rough patches and calluses.

Sold by Ulta and Amazon

Pure Enrichment PureNails 10-Piece Professional Manicure and Pedicure Kit

Powered by electricity, this nail grooming tool has two speed settings and seven attachments that work together to create salon-quality manicures and pedicures from home. A storage case is included.

Sold by Amazon

Nails Inc. Florals…For Spring? Nail Polish Set

The soft pastel shades in this four-piece nail polish set are ideal for dressing up nails in preparation for summer footwear. The polishes boast a vegan formula and are also cruelty-free.

Sold by Sephora

Best flip-flops for 2022

Birkenstock Women’s Gizeh Sandals

These stylish flip-flop sandals feature the cork footbeds that Birkenstock is known for and provide outstanding comfort and support. The adjustable strap ensures the perfect fit. You have a choice of several fashionable colors.

Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

Skechers Men’s Relaxed Fit Supreme Bosnia Thong Sandals

With a relaxed fit and cushioned memory foam footbeds and straps, these flip-flops offer the comfort you’d expect from the brand. The distressed appearance of the canvas straps gives them an attractive yet casual appeal.

Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

Crocs Crocband Adult Flip-Flop Sandals

The feature set of these sporty unisex flip-flops includes water-resistant materials, a lightweight fit and pod-covered footbeds that make them a comfortable and stylish choice anyone can appreciate.

Sold by Kohl’s and Amazon

Clarks Women’s Sea Breeze Flip-Flops

These flip-flops are made of EVA foam that’s supportive and lightweight, so they are comfortable to wear for hours of strolling on the beach or hanging out with friends. The straps have an adjustable closure for a customizable fit.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Nike Men’s On Deck Flip-Flop Sandals

Casual, sporty looks and a lightweight, comfortable fit are important reasons the On Deck flip-flops are likely to become your favorite summer shoes. The no-fuss design pairs perfectly with shorts or warm-weather trousers.

Sold by Kohl’s and Amazon

Guess Women’s Tutu Bow Flip-Flops

This pair proves you can wear flip-flops for semi-dressy occasions, thanks to the flirty, feminine bows. The rounded toes and slightly elevated heels add to their stylish appearance.

Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

Olukai Men’s Tuahine Flip-Flops

Breathable mesh-lined leather straps, well-made rubber soles and cushioned footbeds make these flip-flops ideal for casual summer adventures. What’s more, the materials hold up well to exposure to moisture.

Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

Reef Women’s Cushion Court Flip-Flop Sandals

While you’ll love that these flip-flops have cushioned footbeds, you’ll also be impressed by the metallic straps that complement your polished pedicures.

Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

Under Armour Men’s Fat Tire T Flip-Flop

These men’s flip-flops boast grippy treads that provide stability on wet surfaces, a feature that sets them apart from other pairs. The EVA cushioning is comfortable and lightweight.

Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

Sperry Women’s Parrotfish Flip-Flop Sandals

The woven leather straps on this pair of flip-flops give them a beach-ready appearance that’s both casual and fashionable. Not only do they look good, but they are also structured for the comfort you’d expect from the brand.

Sold by Amazon

Adidas Comfort Men’s Flip-Flop Sandals

Supportive cushioning and reliable treads are the stand-out features of these flip-flops. They offer casual, sporty styling that’s great for everyday wear.

Sold by Kohl’s and Amazon

Birkenstock Unisex Honolulu EVA Sandals

These Birkenstocks are made of waterproof EVA that feels lightweight with each step. They are also flexible with supportive footbeds and come in several fun colors.

Sold by Amazon

