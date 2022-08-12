Even gaming laptops are engineered for battery efficiency, so keep yours plugged in for the best possible performance.

Which gaming laptop brand is better?

Technological advancement means computing equipment isn’t just getting more powerful, it’s also more compact and efficient than ever before. While gaming laptops haven’t always delivered the most impressive performance, it’s easy these days to find a capable model that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg.

Two big names stand out among the many gaming laptop manufacturers. HP and Lenovo have made quality notebook PCs for many years, and the current gaming lineups are nothing to sneeze at. Both are dependable manufacturers, but there are a few things that set their selections apart.

HP gaming laptops

The letters HP don’t stand for anything — they’re just the name of the consumer electronics arm of the former Hewlett-Packard company. It’s now a different outfit from the printer manufacturer and business services company that dominated corporate electronics for decades.

Today, HP makes a variety of no-nonsense computers, many focused on business and education. They aren’t flashy or, in many cases, extremely powerful — except when it matters, as with gaming laptops.

HP gaming laptop pros

Moderate prices: You’ll find a number of reasonably priced HP gaming laptops that can run today’s most advanced titles at moderate settings.

Understated design: Even HP's premium gaming lineup, the Omen series, lacks the aggressive, angular styling and busy LED lighting of some of the competition. That's perfect for people who want to play games without standing out too much.

Commendable reliability: Just a few years ago, HP laptops (gaming or not) had somewhat of a reputation for breaking down before too long. But long-term and expert reviews indicate this isn't the case any longer. You can safely invest in the right HP laptop without worry of component failure from regular use.

HP gaming laptop cons

Poor variety: HP doesn’t make many different gaming laptops. They basically offer 15-inch, 16-inch and 17-inch versions of similar models. The appearances are slightly different, but the designs resemble each other quite a bit. You will, though, have a few customization options within each variant.

Best HP laptops

HP Omen 16

Slightly smaller than the flagship Omen laptop, this 16-inch model represents a remarkable blend of performance and cost, with an RTX 3070 GPU but a price tag well under $2,000. There aren’t many that can compete with its firepower at this price.

Sold by HP

HP Omen 17

This full-size gaming laptop sports up to a GeForce 3080 Ti graphics chipset, although the version with the 3070 Ti is a better value. What’s most notable about this one is that all three variants offer the X-class Core i7 CPU, a 16-core processor that supports overclocking.

Sold by HP

HP Victus

It’s a reasonably priced option that comes with a GeForce 3050 Ti graphics processing unit at just about $1,000. The biggest drawback is its limited 8 gigabytes of RAM, but you can upgrade it to as much as 32 gigabytes using aftermarket parts.

Sold by HP and Amazon

Lenovo gaming laptops

Among its wide variety of laptops, Lenovo manufactures the ThinkPad lineup, which is one of the most well-known, respected notebook PC families in history. While there aren’t any gaming laptops in the ThinkPad series, it’s evidence that Lenovo makes high-quality machines across the board. And although Lenovo does have a reputation of making expensive electronics, it actually offers some remarkably budget-friendly options.

Lenovo gaming laptop pros

Premium construction: With so much experience under its belt at the top of the laptop market, it’s no surprise that Lenovo’s gaming notebooks are durable and sport an impressive fit and finish.

Top-of-the-line components: If you're willing to shell out the cash, you can configure Lenovo gaming laptops with some truly powerful hardware. That includes such powerhouses as the Intel Core i9 and GeForce RTX 3080 processor and graphics chipsets.

Wide range of selections: Lenovo offers a large number of varied gaming laptops in multiple sizes and with a host of advanced features. For example, the Lenovo Legion comes in moderately priced flavors as well as some of the most powerful laptops in existence.

Lenovo gaming laptop cons

Relatively high cost: You can be confident you’re getting a quality piece of computing equipment when buying a Lenovo laptop. However, you should also expect to pay a considerable amount for such top-notch design and construction. With that said, though, Lenovo does offer a couple entry-level gaming laptops at surprisingly low prices, if you don’t need a massively powerful PC.

Best Lenovo gaming laptops

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro

This is one of the most interesting and best-looking gaming laptops due in large part to its incredible display. With 500 nits of brightness, DisplayHDR 400 certification, Dolby Vision support and G-Sync variable refresh rate technology, few competitors deliver the same smooth motion, high contrast and image clarity.

Sold by Lenovo and Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

Your eyes are not deceiving you; this RTX 3050 Ti-powered gaming laptop costs well under $1,000, making it possibly the best value ever on a low-end model. It even sports advanced features including a 120-hertz refresh rate, which is practically unheard of at this price.

Sold by Amazon

Lenovo Legion 7

This high-powered option comes with your choice of some of the most capable components yet released. If you buy directly from Lenovo, it comes with a three-month subscription to the Xbox Game Pass service, one of the most comprehensive such services on the market.

Sold by Lenovo and Amazon

Lenovo Legion Slim 7

Gaming laptops are big and heavy, with few exceptions. The Legion Slim 7 is one of those exceptions, at roughly 4 pounds and less than 3/4 of an inch thick. It’s even available with an ultra-premium 4K display and the underlying hardware to play games on it at 60 frames per second.

Sold by Lenovo and Amazon

Should you get an HP or Lenovo gaming laptop?

Both brands make great laptops for learning, work and play. If you can find one that meets your needs, you should be satisfied with either a Lenovo or HP gaming laptop. However, due to its significantly larger lineup, it’s much more likely that you’ll find a Lenovo that matches the specifications you want. HP gaming laptops are still a great choice, though, and can help you save a little money.

