For free Xbox games every month, it is worth getting the Xbox Game Pass. There are over 300 games to download, and more are always added.

What are the 12 best Xbox Series X games?

The first half of the year is typically a bit slow for video game releases, but things start to heat up as soon as the summer gets into full swing. This year is no different, with a plethora of blockbusters coming out at the same time.

But it doesn’t matter what type of games you’re into, as there is something for everyone. If you have an Xbox Series X, you can choose among sports, racing, fast-paced shooters and role-playing games. Just make sure that you have enough space on your console’s external hard drive.

New releases

One of the most anticipated titles this year was Elden Ring. Created by Hidetaka Miyazaki, who is responsible for the brutally difficult Dark Souls series, and fantasy novelist George R. R. Martin (“A Game of Thrones”), players go on an epic journey to ultimately become the Elden Lord.

It won’t be easy, though, as players are dropped into the open world with free rein to explore as they wish. There is a danger in that, as you’ll never know which enemies or their strengths lie ahead.

If open-world escapades aren’t for you, then you have probably waited five years for the sequel to Sniper Elite 4. Moving the World War II action to 1944 France, Sniper Elite 5 tasks protagonist Karl Fairburne to uncover the Nazi’s Project Kraken.

The gruesome Kill Cam has been given an update, and some of the physics have been tweaked to improve the overall experience. Again developed by Rebellion, its real-world locations have been re-created for the game by using photogrammetry images.

Best Xbox Series X games

Elden Ring (Disc Version)

Fantasy role-playing gamers have been waiting a long time for Elden Ring, which was created by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R. R. Martin. Borrowing many elements from previous titles, you must fight your way through numerous monsters, unbeatable knights and devious traps to reach the end.

Lego “Star Wars”: The Skywalker Saga – Standard Edition

Don’t think for a second that a Lego game is going to be easy. The latest edition to the ever-growing franchise lets you play through the nine “Star Wars” film sagas. Additionally, for the first time, it lets you fly through the galaxy to wherever you want.

“Evil Dead”: The Game

Ash Williams just can’t get a break. Taking inspiration from the films and TV series, you can play through the “Evil Dead” universe by fighting against or for evil. Many of the characters are voiced by their on-screen actors, including Bruce Campbell as Ash.

Sniper Elite 5

In the fifth iteration of the hugely popular franchise, you’re once again going to need a steady hand and true aim to take on the Nazis in France during WWII. Many real-world locations have been faithfully re-created, and the physics have been given a stiff upgrade too.

WWE 2K22

Get ready to rumble with this year’s version of the popular WWE game franchise. Take control of real wrestlers, such as The Rock, Sasha Banks, Goldberg and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, to lift the WrestleMania championship belt.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Next Level Edition

Tiny Tina is an adorable character with a potty mouth from the Borderlands franchise, and this is her first stand-alone title. She serves as your guide through a chaotic world full of outlandish monsters and treasure-packed dungeons.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Standard

The Dying Light series is scary enough to make you afraid of darkness forever. In the expansive world, you must fight your way through hordes of nightmarish creatures to rebuild your city. It has a full day and night cycle, and friends can join in.

MLB The Show 22 Standard

Baseball fans can get a taste of the big leagues and swing their way to lifting the World Series trophy. Pick any of the MLB teams, customize your roster and train your pitchers to come out on top.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

The Vampire: The Masquerade role-playing series has been going on for a few decades, and in Swansong, you take control of three vampires with intertwining plots. But you can’t do as you please, as your actions will have consequences — on the plot and others.

Train Sim World 2: Rush Hour – Deluxe Edition

Most people use a bus or train to commute around a city, but few get a chance to be in the driver’s seat. The latest iteration of the train simulator franchise puts you in control of a rush-hour train, ferrying passengers in Boston, London and Germany’s Dresden.

SnowRunner

Do you think you can handle mud and snow while hauling several tons of building supplies through a marsh? Well, that’s exactly what SnowRunner expects of you. In this sequel to MudRunner, you can face extreme weather conditions on your own or with up to three friends. The game features 40 real-life trucks you can customize based on the terrain and environment.

Monster Energy Supercross 5

If you’d rather get mud on your two-wheeler, then jump on your motocross bike and hit the gas to cross the finish line as the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross official champion. But it won’t be an easy ride, as you start the championship at the bottom and must claw your way to the podium.

