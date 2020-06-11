Robert Easterly is a litigation attorney with Foster Swift Collins & Smith, P.C., who works with a broad range of clients, with a focus on representing individuals in criminal matters; and startup and small businesses in litigation and transactional matters. Robert utilizes creative thinking, zealous advocacy, and tireless work ethic to help clients solve problems and overcome challenges.

Robert’s criminal defense experience spans a wide variety of matters, from minor misdemeanors to significant felonies. Robert has created a niche practice representing college students in criminal and student conduct matters. He has been particularly sought after by international student populations due do his knowledge and expertise in navigating between university policies, court systems and immigration issues.

Over the past few years he has also maintained contracts as a public defender in Ingham and Eaton counties; providing passionate defense for individuals who are unable to retain a private attorney.

Prior to joining Foster Swift, Robert was a Youth and Family Advocate for Lansing Teen Court, a juvenile justice program that is a part of Child & Family Charities in the Capital Area; helping young people who had committed criminal offenses avoid a criminal record through restorative justice programing.



Robert also spent nearly over 5 years as a student affairs professional, serving as the Community Outreach Coordinator for the Office of Inclusion and Intercultural Initiatives at Michigan State University, as well as the Coordinator of Intercultural Leadership Initiatives and Student Development for the Office of Multicultural Student Services within the Division of Student Affairs, Equity and Diversity at Washington State University.



A dedicated member of his community, Robert serves: as the newly elected President of the Davis-Dunnings Bar Association; Board of Commissioner for the State Bar of Michigan; Highfields, Inc. – Board of Directors; Uplift our Youth Foundation – Board of Directors; and Treasurer for the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. Education Fund.



Robert is originally from Toledo, Ohio…but grew up in Los Angeles, CA and Seattle, Washington before moving to Michigan.

Robert’s motivation and foundation are his wife of 16 years, Dr. Talitha Parish Easterly, and their two sons, Ezra (13) and Immanuel (11).