First week’s “Safe Kids 2020” winners selected, here’s how you can enter to win

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – As part of the 6 News “Safe Kids 2020” campaign, for the next few weeks we’ll be drawing lucky winners of a custom “Safe Kids Backpack” with everything your kids will need to get ready for back to school.

This week’s winners are Mia and Tripp, who you can see in the photo above in front of a beautiful waterfall.

If you want to enter your kids into this weekly drawing all you need to do is submit a picture of your child under the Safe Kids contest page on the WLNS.com website.

Winners will be announced every Thursday for the next few weeks!

Be sure to check it out and congrats to Mia and Tripp!