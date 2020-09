LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – All of us here at 6 News are bringing you a special series of reports on keeping your kids safe, especially now.

>>>Watch the special “Safe Kids 2020” reports here

As part of that effort, we held six weekly drawings to select a winner of a custom “Safe Kids 2020” backpack.

This week’s sixth, and final, winner is 2-year-old Jasmine Moore of Lansing.

Thanks to everyone who entered!