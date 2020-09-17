Meet the fifth “Safe Kids 2020” winner

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – All of us here at 6 News are bringing you a special series of reports on keeping your kids safe, especially now.

>>>Watch the special “Safe Kids 2020” reports here

As part of that effort, we are holding a weekly drawing to select a winner of a custom “Safe Kids 2020” backpack.

This week’s winner is 9-year-old Kalin Ward of Lansing.

If you want to enter your kids into this weekly drawing all you need to do is submit a picture of your child under the Safe Kids contest page on the WLNS.com website.