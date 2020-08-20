LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Back to school season is here and whether your kids will return to class in person or learn virtually from home, 6 News is here for you, to help keep your kids safe this school year.
We’re excited to start our special back to school series with a look at safety for those kids headed back to class.
6 News anchor Lauren Thompson is here for you now in the video above to share some extra steps parents can take on top of new protocols at school.
Safe Kids 2020 – Be safe going back to classes
