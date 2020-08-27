Safe Kids 2020 – Dealing with concussions among young athletes

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – We’re continuing our “Safe Kids 2020” campaign right here on 6 News with a look into concussions and how in many instances, this injury is too often ignored or misdiagnosed.

6 News reporter Kalie Marantette talked with a gifted athlete who played quarterback for DeWitt High School for three years.

Jake Johnson loves football, and has, since second grade.

But, as we see in the video above, an injury continues to be a part of his life today, years after he has walked off the field.

