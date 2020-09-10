Safe Kids 2020 – Giving child car seats a safety check

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Data from the “American Academy of Pediatrics” shows motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for children 4 years and younger.

But if their car seats are installed correctly and they’re buckled-in properly parents can reduce the risk by more than 70 percent when compared to seat-belt use alone.

As we continue our special “Safe Kids 2020” reports, 6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer visited Sparrow Hospital to have her own children’s car seats inspected.

So, in the video above, you can learn along with her to keep your kids safe on the roads.