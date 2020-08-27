“Safe Kids 2020” second weekly winner picked, enter your kids today

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – All of us here at 6 News are bringing you a special series of reports on keeping your kids safe, especially now.

>>>Watch the special “Safe Kids 2020” reports here

As part of that effort, we are holding a weekly drawing to select a winner of a custom “Safe Kids 2020” backpack.

This week’s winner is 3-year-old JaNyla Crenshaw of Lansing.

If you want to enter your kids into this weekly drawing all you need to do is submit a picture of your child under the Safe Kids contest page on the WLNS.com website.

Winners will be announced every Thursday for the next few weeks!

Stop in, enter and say and congrats to JaNyla!