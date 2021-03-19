Sales Connexions | Back on Track

Identifying with your buyers and members is key to developing strong marketing techniques and sales relationships, so it is important to develop your market profiles and buyer persona strategically. Click the PDF button below to find Shari’s tool to help you define your market segment profiles and also the persona of the buyers for each segment.

Shari Pash provides virtual and on-site training and coaching, specializing in strategic sales group, membership growth, and volunteer growth. She is also an active conference presenter for national, state, and provincial conferences. Learn more at sharipash.com.