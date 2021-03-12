Sales Connexions | Collecting and Tracking Data as Part of Your Sales Strategy

VIDEO: Collecting and Tracking Data As Part of Your Sales Strategy

Are you using your customer data strategically as part of your sales strategy? Are you using the right fields within your CRM? How are your customers finding you, and what is their WHY? How do you utilize regular reporting to understand this data? In this training video, Shari Pash talks about the importance of collecting and tracking data as part of your sales strategy.

Shari Pash is the founder of Strategic Solutions for Growth, a training company headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.