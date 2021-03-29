Sales Connexions | Strengthening Nonprofits

There is not a one-size-fits-all template when working with your board of directors (BODs), especially given the impact of the pandemic and not knowing what the future holds for the economy. This is why it’s important to customize and develop a strategic approach for your board’s unique needs. During BOD sessions, it’s important to keep board members engaged and interactive, learning and participating in conversations as you talk real scenarios while setting actionable goals to focus on long-term success.

A few things to consider when preparing for a BOD session: