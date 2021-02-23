Sales Connexions

Shari Pash is the founder of Strategic Solutions for Growth, a training company headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI. She works with Chambers of Commerce, corporations, small business, and nonprofits across the U.S. and Canada, focusing her work on sustainable member, volunteer, and sales growth.

“Each of these requires much more than just maintaining the status quo, says Shari. “They call for innovation, creativity, and a strategic approach. The development of your plan — and the ability to be agile is key to leading your team to successfully increase production, revenues, numbers, and accomplishing goals.”