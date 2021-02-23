The COVID-19 pandemic has created a new normal for conducting business, or as our Sales Connexions expert, Shari Pash calls it, our next normal. This includes all types and sizes of businesses, as well as membership organizations, nonprofits, and others that rely on any form of sales model for growth.
Shari Pash is the founder of Strategic Solutions for Growth, a training company headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI. She works with Chambers of Commerce, corporations, small business, and nonprofits across the U.S. and Canada, focusing her work on sustainable member, volunteer, and sales growth.
“Each of these requires much more than just maintaining the status quo, says Shari. “They call for innovation, creativity, and a strategic approach. The development of your plan — and the ability to be agile is key to leading your team to successfully increase production, revenues, numbers, and accomplishing goals.”
Shari Pash provides virtual and on-site training and coaching, specializing in membership growth, volunteer growth, and strategic sales growth. She is also an active conference presenter for national, state, and provincial conferences. Learn more at sharipash.com.