Samana Sheikh

Five words/phrases that describe me:

1. “Just Keep Swimming”—Finding Nemo

2. “The purpose of our lives is to be happy.”—Dalia Lama

3. The more thankful I became, the more my bounty increased. That’s because—for sure what you focus on expands. When you focus on the goodness in life, you create more of it.”—Oprah Winfrey

4. “If you judge people you have no time to love them.”— Mother Teresa

5. “Change is good.” — Rafiki (The Lion King)

Hometown: West Bloomfield, Michigan

Other Places you lived: Cadillac, Michigan

I graduated from: Oakland University in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

My most interesting assignment: was helping shoot stand-ups during the protests and riots over George Floyd in Grand Rapids.

I have a knack for: cooking and baking. I always test out new recipes, old family secrets, and desserts are my go-to. I like to also challenge myself by limiting the number of ingredients I can use to make my desserts, entrees, and side dishes more affordable.

I am passionate about: helping others. I love to spend most of my time at Gleaners Food Bank, various non-profits, and animal shelters. I want to leave a mark by making someone else’s day a little brighter.

I can’t stop talking about: the best deals I can find at stores. I love finding bargains to spice up my wardrobe for less than $200.00 on 10 outfits.

When I’m not Anchoring/ Reporting I’m: always spending time with my family and friends. I love my four nephews and I could babysit them all day. We play board games, watch movies, bake and cook. Family time is always the best time because everyone always gets so busy in their own lives they forget about the importance of their loved-ones.

I have traveled overseas: to Iraq, Iran, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, England, France, and Victoria, Canada. Nationally, I have been blessed to go on a cruise to the Alaskan Islands, New York, Chicago, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Washington, Washington D.C., Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, and Montana.

Fall is my favorite season! I love cider mills, sweater weather, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Football, and most importantly fall activities. I love up cycling containers to make them into fall decor. The fashion is the best and you have an excuse to wear a dark red lipstick and paint your nails a dark color, like black.