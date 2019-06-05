Printable Emergency Communication Plan
Breast Cancer Information and Resources
American Red Cross Information
Free or Low Cost Mental Health Care
Michigan.gov “Let’s Deal With Suicide”
June 1 – 16
McDonald’s Jobs (June 4 – 6 News at 5)
Adopt-A-Garden (June 4 – 6 News at 5:30)
Elizabeth Warren Town Hall Sign Up (June 4 – 6 News This Morning)
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services online child abuse reporting system (June 2 – 6 News This Morning)
Gift of Life Michigan (June 13 – 6 News at 6)
May 13 – 31
Take your stand against skin cancer (May 31 – 6 News at noon)
Capital Area District Libraries (May 31 – 6 News at 5)
Top tips to quit smoking (May 31 – 6 News This Morning)
How to quit smoking (May 31 – 6 News This Morning)
MSP – Michigan Youth Leadership Academy (May 31 – 6 New This Morning)
Swimming Safety Tips – (May 30 – 6 News at 6)
Be a Tourist In Your Own Town (May 30 – 6 News This Morning)
Volunteer to assess hazards in Straits of Mackinac (May 29 – 6 News at Noon)
CDC Senior Fitness Information (May 29 – 6 News This Morning)
Kimberly Whitfield’s Senior Fitness Classes (May 29 – 6 News This Morning)
Best sunscreens of 2019 (May 28 – 6 News This Morning)
Skin Cancer Prevention (May 28 – 6 News This Morning)
Warning signs of melanoma (May 28 – 6 News This Morning)
PTSD and golf (May 27 – 6 News at Noon)
Grilling Safety Reminders (May 27 – 6 News This Morning)
Lansing Human Relations & Community Services (May 26 – 6 News at 6)
Mayo Clinic heatstroke information (May 26 – 6 News This Morning)
Our Veterans Story Book (May 23 – 6 News This Morning)
Consumer Reports Best Sunscreens (May 21 – 6 News This Morning)
Sunscreen Tips (May 21 – 6 News This Morning)
2020 Census (May 20 – 6 News at 11)
Eagle Scout GoFundMe (May 20- 6 News at 6 &11)
Gov. Whitmer letter to White House on overtime rules (May 20 – 6 News at Noon)
National Multiple Sclerosis Society (May 18 – 6 News at 6)
Register for Lansing MS walk (May 18 – 6 News This Morning)
Potter Park Zoo Wine and Stein (May 16 – 6 News This Morning)
Dementia Roadmap (May 15 – 6 News at Noon)
Greater Lansing Ride of Silence (May 15 – 6 News This Morning)
Moving Tips (May 13 – 6 News This Morning)
Nyaka AIDS Orphan Project (May 12, 6 News at 6)
Hamilton tickets via the Wharton Center box office (May 12, 6 News at 6)
Lottery for Hamilton tickets (May 12, 6 News at 6)
Michigan Police Week (May 12, 6 News at 6)
May 1 – 12
Lucas Chest Compression Device (May 9– “TMSG” 6 News at 5:30)
Kraft Mother’s Day Babysitting information (May 9 – 6 News at 5:30)
Vet to Vet Life Crisis Team (May 9 – 6 News at 6)
Mighty Uke Day Festival (May 9 – 6 News This Morning)
Weekend Survival Kits (May 8 – 6 News This Morning)
Miss Lansing GoFundMe (May 8 – 6 News at 5)
Invasive plant removal events (May 6 – 6 News at Noon)
Bissell Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters Day (May 4 – 6 News This Morning)
Voting Information (May 1 – 6 News This Morning)
American Red Cross Blood Drives (May 1-6 News at Noon)
U.S. News and World Report ranking top Michigan Schools (May 1 – 6 News This Morning)
Transportation Improvement Program (April 30 – 6 News at 11)