The Lansing area has a great resource for seniors and their families.–Seniors Helping Seniors. This international franchise serves two groups of seniors—those who have the heart of a volunteer and are looking to fill their days with purpose; and those who need a hand to remain independently living in their home. This peer-to-peer assistance allows seniors who need help to receive care from someone they can relate to and trust. With more than 200 Seniors Helping Seniors communities operating across throughout the country and overseas, they are confident their trademark rings true: “We change people’s lives ™”

Romy Crawford

Owner Romy Crawford has a Master’s Degree in Family Studies, 14 years of legislative and public policy experience along with service to many nonprofit ministries in the area. Since 2012, she has devoted her time to helping seniors give and receive quality care.