Sheri Jones – 6 News 6pm & 11pm anchor

Five words/phrases that describe me: Dependable, trustworthy, self motivated, optimistic and kind

Hometown: Ravenna, Michigan

Other places I’ve lived: East Lansing

I graduated from: Michigan State University

I’ve been doing what I do for: 32 years

Most interesting assignment: for 24 hours I was a Lansing Firefighter on an all female crew!

I have a knack for: getting people to open up and talk to me

I’m passionate about: helping children who are abused and neglected

Favorite place in mid-Michigan: Beaumont Tower, MSU gardens

What I love most about mid-Michigan: the hometown feel of it’s people and places

Fun fact: I love to play golf

Anything else you want viewers to know: I also love dark chocolate and am obsessed with good coffee