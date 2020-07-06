Sheri Jones – 6 News 6pm & 11pm anchor

Five words/phrases that describe me: Dependable, trustworthy, self motivated, optimistic and kind
Hometown: Ravenna, Michigan
Other places I’ve lived: East Lansing
I graduated from: Michigan State University
I’ve been doing what I do for: 32 years
Most interesting assignment: for 24 hours I was a Lansing Firefighter on an all female crew!
I have a knack for: getting people to open up and talk to me
I’m passionate about: helping children who are abused and neglected
Favorite place in mid-Michigan: Beaumont Tower, MSU gardens
What I love most about mid-Michigan: the hometown feel of it’s people and places
Fun fact: I love to play golf
Anything else you want viewers to know: I also love dark chocolate and am obsessed with good coffee