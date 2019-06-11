SIDING, WINDOWS, GUTTERS, ROOFING



Simon Roofing is a family owned business founded by T. A. Simon in 1990. His son Doug Simon took over the business in 2000 and has directed the company to the success that it is today. Over the years our business has expanded beyond roofing to include windows, siding, gutters and chimney repairs.

Our employees are highly qualified and dedicated to providing the highest quality and craftsmanship in the industry. We price our products fairly and work hard to make sure that our customers get exactly what they order.

Our staff members are experienced and certified. We hold ongoing training and safety seminars to ensure the use of up-to-date styles and techniques.