Sinas Dramis | Family Law

Michigan Family Law Attorneys

Helping You Move Forward

Family law matters are deeply personal, especially when child custody and property division issues arise. The Michigan family law attorneys at Sinas Dramis Law Firm understand that each family is unique. Our approach to resolving your case is simple yet, successful:

Listen. We want to know the specifics surrounding your divorce, child custody, child support, property division, and other family law matters. We know each case is different and, therefore, requires a uniquely tailored approach to successful resolution.

We want to know the specifics surrounding your divorce, child custody, child support, property division, and other family law matters. We know each case is different and, therefore, requires a uniquely tailored approach to successful resolution. Negotiate. Other firms might encourage you to fight your issues out at court. At Sinas Dramis, we support out of court negotiations to save you time and money.

Other firms might encourage you to fight your issues out at court. At Sinas Dramis, we support out of court negotiations to save you time and money. Assertiveness. When court intervention is necessary, we don’t back down. We advocate for the rights of our clients in every aspect of their family law dispute.

When court intervention is necessary, we don’t back down. We advocate for the rights of our clients in every aspect of their family law dispute. Child-focused. When your case involves children, they become our priority. We know that when the best interests of the child are at the forefront, it’s a win for everyone.

When your case involves children, they become our priority. We know that when the best interests of the child are at the forefront, it’s a win for everyone. Establish goals. Family law matters are often emotional and contentious. During this time, coming to reasonable, long-term decisions can be difficult. As an unbiased third-party, we encourage you to set realistic goals and outcomes to achieve.

Family law matters are often emotional and contentious. During this time, coming to reasonable, long-term decisions can be difficult. As an unbiased third-party, we encourage you to set realistic goals and outcomes to achieve. Success. We pride ourselves on a track record of success and satisfied clients.

Leaders in Michigan Family Law

Our firm has handled family law issues since it was founded in 1951. This long-standing excellence is something you can rely on to obtain the outcomes that are best for your family. We handle all types of family law cases, such as:

Divorce

Child custody

Child support

High-asset property division

Complex asset division

Pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements

Grandparenting time

There When You Need Us

Divorce, custody, and other family law matters are never something you can plan for. When you find yourself in the midst of these types of situations, it can feel confusing and overwhelming. That’s because life still goes on. You still have soccer practice, work, carpools, vacations, and doctor appointments to juggle. There’s no ideal time to go through a domestic relations dispute.

That’s why the dedicated Michigan family law attorneys at Sinas Dramis are here. We step in to handle the complexities of your situation so you can focus on what’s really important: your family and your journey toward recovering the life you always wanted.

Meet Michigan Family Law Attorney Jackie Dupler

Jackie Dupler graduated with double majors from MSU before attending and graduating from Michigan State University College of Law. When she joined Sinas Dramis Law Firm, she immediately excelled at family law. With compassion, confidence, and a calm yet assertive demeanor, she is passionate about explaining options, helping establish reasonable goals, and advocating for her clients in court.

Time and again, she reminds her clients, “We will get through this, together.”

Whatever your domestic relations or family law matter may be, we are here to listen and support your best outcomes. With offices in Grand Rapids and Lansing, we proudly serve clients throughout the state of Michigan.

Contact us today to see how we can help with your family law concerns by filling out an online form or calling us at (517) 394-7500.