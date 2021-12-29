Skip to content
WLNS 6 News
Lansing
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Lansing
Jackson
Your Local Election HQ
Local News
Michigan
Newsletter
COVID-19
6 News This Morning
Digital Exclusives
Latest Video
Washington-DC
Capital Rundown
6 News Spanish Update
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
RECALL: Rotini, plant-based bolognese product may contain allergen
Michigan Lottery gives players a chance to double, triple their winnings
Where can you recycle your Christmas tree?
TSA finds knives sewn into Darth Vader teddy bear
Video
Livestream
ON-AIR/6 News Now
Daily Digital Debrief
Digital Exclusives
What’s trending on the web
Features
Crime Stoppers
“Rescue Christmas” Red Kettle fundraiser
Explore Michigan
Money Monday
Tech Tuesday
Remarkable Women 2021
6 News Cyber Safety
Feel Good Friday
Veterans Voices
Finding Families
Legal Edge
Mental Health
Mondays for Moms
Michigan Lottery
Parenting Connection
Pet of the Day
Sarah’s Sunday Spotlight
Tell Me Something Good
Unsolved Murder Mysteries
Safety For You
Weather
Forecast
WLNS School Closing Predictions
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Traffic Tracker
Ski Report
Weather Workbook
Interactive Radar-Satellite
Skyview Network Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Wednesday
Sports
5th Quarter Scoreboard
MSU Coaches Show
High School Football Standings
MSU Press Conferences
Local Sports
Spartan Specials
6 Sports Features
Player Of The Week
Team of the week
Champion Play of The Week
Spartans on 6
5th Quarter Sports
Two-A-Days
Seen on 6
Community
Community Calendar
Connecting With Community
Celebrating Seniors 2021
Mid-Michigan Gives Back
Lansing Built to Last
Izzo Legacy Run, Walk, Roll
Extras
Newsletter
Contact Us-Report It!
Meet The Team
WLNS TV 6 Mobile Apps
WLNS TV Listings
Mid-Michigan’s Best
Grow Your Business
CBS News
Contests
Ask the Expert
Celebrating Seniors 2021
One Class At A Time
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open House Directory
Michigan Golf Pass
WLNS Buy Local
Regional News Partners
My ABC Is WLAJ
The Crew
AARP Real Possibilities
Focus On Business
In the Name of the Law
Expert Connexions
My Home Improvement
Contact Us
WLAJ Program Schedule
Magic of Storytelling
ABC News
CW Lansing
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Featured Employers
Work For Us
Job Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Ski Report
Ski Report December 28, 2021
Video
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up