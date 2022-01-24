Ski Report January 24, 2022

(WHNT) -- January is National Blood Donor Month, and Krispy Kreme has found a tasty way to help alleviate what the American Red Cross is calling "its worst blood shortage in over a decade."

From Jan. 24-31, simply donate blood and bring proof of your donation to a participating Krispy Kreme location for a free dozen of the company's famous original glazed donuts. That proof can be a donor band or sticker or a digital pass on your donor app -- it just needs to show when you donated.