Ski Report January 5, 2022

PHILADELPHIA — A large house fire in Philadelphia early Wednesday caused the death of at least 13 people, according to news reports. Two others were injured, reported WPVI-TV.

Firefighters and police responded to the fire at a three-story rowhouse in the city's Fairmount neighborhood around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows, fire officials said. The house had been converted into two apartments, police said.