Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks with News 8 political reporter Rick Albin at the Mackinac Policy Conference on Mackinac Island on May 31, 2022.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has painted some Republicans as being extremists this election year.

“This is an extreme group that’s been radicalized by the last president,” said Whitmer.

The governor figures there have to be some more moderate Republicans who are not happy with Tudor Dixon’s candidacy given her stance on abortion, funding non-public schools, and her support of Donald Trump.

They had a party of Republicans for Democrat Jim Blanchard, and one for former Gov. Jennifer Granholm.

6 News has learned that the governor made a personal phone call to a former GOP Senate colleague.

She called former Senator Randy Richardville and asked him to join the group, but he has not given her an answer, but he’s been advised to turn her down for fear he would be ostracized from his own party.

In the past, former public health director Jim Haveman has talked about forming a coalition of more moderate republicans, but he has not confirmed that he is part of this movement.

“Anytime you have a candidate on the GOP side such as Tudor Dixon, who has an extreme position on abortion,” said pollster Bernie Porn. “I’m sure there are a host of republican voters who would be willing to join such an effort. Whether or not they like Gretchen Whitmer, the idea is to make them like Tudor Dixon less.”

Republicans for Whitmer is a work in progress, but it’s a pretty good bet that there will not be a Democrats for Dixon counter coalition.