LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For the first time in 38 years, both political parties have a shot at controlling the Michigan House and Senate.

Both Republicans and Democrats are putting a ton of money into House and Senate races with so much at stake.

Democrats have a good shot at winning control of the Senate, but they need to get to 19 votes.

If they do, Democrat Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist would preside over the Michigan Senate.

Republican Senator Aric Nesbitt is confident that his side will win more seats and maintain control.

There are three or four Senate seats in play that will determine which party wins.

There are 110 Michigan House seats up for grabs next month.

But due to new voting lines drawn by Michigan’s Independent Redistricting Commission approved by voters to eliminate gerrymandering, House majority control will decide in a handful of seats.

“We have 110 seats and when we look at the new level playing field, there’s a field of about eight seats where we are head to head with the Republicans and that’s what’s going determine the majority,” said Rep. Donna Lasinki.