LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Under the leadership of former Governor Rick Snyder, Republicans chiseled away at bargaining issues that unions wanted to negotiate during contract talks.

Now with the leadership of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Democratic-controlled Legislature, they are bringing light to those issues, including who gets laid off, and how teachers are evaluated and disciplined.

Don Wotruba, head of the Michigan Association of School Boards, believes the litany of charges is a local control issue, which rests with the schools and not the unions.

“We do believe this would be in the purview of school board members and superintendents and should be decided locally,” Wotruba said.

But Paula Herbart, head of the Michigan Education Association, said the playing field of contract power rests with the schools and not the teachers, which is why this legislation is needed.

“When you give so much power to one side of it, it’s not incumbent upon them to come back to the educators. This assures that educators have a voice locally in how our schools are run,” Herbart said.

House Democrats adopted the package this week, but state school boards fear that going back to the seniority system will cause young teachers to leave their jobs because they can’t advance fast enough.

“If we go down that road as it relates to placement, layoffs and recalls with seniority — that becomes a major factor again and it very well could make us lose those who join the profession and say, ‘I want to advance,'” Wotruba added.

Herbart does not agree with that sentiment.

“Seniority has always played a role in employment, no matter where you go,” she said.

Herbart reported that the union wants to talk with young teachers to keep them on the job.

Republicans and Democrats could battle things out in the Michigan Senate next week.