LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The two contenders for the new seventh congressional district disagree on lots of issues but Democrat Elissa Slotkin and Republican Tom Barret do see eye to eye on several critical issues.

In the wake of the controversial decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion precedent, there are Democrats arguing that there should be term limits for Supreme Court Justices.

Both Slotkin and Barrett had similar stances on the matter, saying they are open to it.

Ever since the FBI raided the Florida home of former President Donald Trump word from conservatives that the FBI can not be trusted.

Barret and Slotkin both expressed their trust in the FBI.

The two also agree that even though the social security system could go belly up, they would not raise the retirement age to save the system.

The candidates agree that sometimes they would vote on issues that the majority of their constituents don’t want.

Despite some similarities in their political stances, they both disagree on the death penalty.

“I don’t actually support the death penalty,” said Barrett.

Slotkin said the death penalty should be used in some cases.

“You can’t undo it once it’s done,” said Slotkin. “I support the death penalty in rare cases.”

The two also agree on their mutual respect for each other.