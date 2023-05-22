LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An 85-year-old former lawmaker from mid-Michigan is checking in on the age factor as it relates to President Joe Biden.

Joe Schwarz is a former moderate Republican turned Independent who served in the state legislature, U.S. Congress and ran unsuccessfully for governor. He is wading into the age issue as it relates to the age of a president who is 80.

He thinks that the president may decide not to re-run in the future.

“He’ll be 86 years old at the end of his second term, if it’s not a good idea, perhaps gracefully and graciously he’ll back off and allow the Democratic party to nominate somebody else,” Schwarz said.

Schwarz reflected on his own age when talking about the president’s age.

“Some seniors do well and others don’t do that well,” he said. “We can’t kick people out. That’s not fair, but by the same token, age is a consideration and for Biden, it will be a consideration.”

Former President Donald Trump could also face the age issue as he is 75, but if the race comes down to Biden and Trump again, Schwarz made it clear that he will not vote for the latter.