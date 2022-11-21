LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan taxpayers received an early holiday gift from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the GOP legislature as there appears some willingness to cut taxes before the new year.

Ever since former Democratic Governor Jennifer Granholm left office, GOP leader Mike Shirkey and GOP House Speaker Jason Wentworth have called for a rollback of the state

Gov. Whitmer previously said no, but now she is clearly ready to discuss the rollback as part of a package of other tax cuts that she wants.

Adding more fuel to this pre-holiday tax cut chit-chat, Wentworth said last week he was open to tax cuts, too.

“I’ll have all those conversations,” said Whitmer. “I’m eager to have those conversations.”

Michiganders should keep in mind that the tax cut package is not under the tree just yet.