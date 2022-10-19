LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Association of Broadcasters hired a Washington polling firm to test the race for governor and if the results are correct the race is a dead heat…but is it?

The Tudor Dixon campaign used the results, but pollster Bernie Porn thinks the findings are off the mark.

“She can’t be doing well with independent voters and to suggest that it is that close, I think it will tighten up, but it is not a dead heat,” said Porn.

In a survey from last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer did drop five points making it an 11-point lead, but he believes the challenger did not benefit from that.

“It all came from Whitmer and went to undecided,” continued Porn. “It did not go to Tudor Dixon.”

Dixon’s campaign optimistically asserted that it can win by picking up the undecided voters, but Porn reports the two candidates will likely discover that undecided voters will split down the middle.

However, Porn argues that Whitmer needs to strengthen her message on what she is doing about inflation, as some of her backers stepped away because of the vague response to rising prices.