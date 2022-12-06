LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Republican John James has a checkered past with former President Donald Trump.

In the crowded 2016 field of candidates, Trump was not James’ first choice.

“I voted for my values first and I believe that Ted Cruz was more aligned with my values,” said James.

When James ran against U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, Trump called James “a spectacular star.”

But when Trump recently said parts of the Constitution should be disregarded, James became a harsh critic of the former president.

“A man who would suspend the Constitution can’t be trusted,” said James. “Anyone who will put their egos over people is not fit to lead.”

James went on to say that the Constitution is bigger than any one person in the country.

He also said that Joe Biden was legally elected president.

So, does this mean John James will not endorse trump’s third bid to be president?

James said that it was too early to get into that.