LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — At the peak of $5 gas prices the GOP legislature discussed a gas tax holiday, but it never happened.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer even talked about sending a one-time $500 check to weary taxpayers, but that did not happen either.

With the state sitting on around $7 billion in extra federal money, taxpayers may have been hoping for some tax relief.

Michigan’s budget director Chris Harkins signaled for the first time on Aug. 16 that progress was being made on a tax cut plan, but that it was not ready yet.

“I remain very optimistic,” said Harkins. “Optimism is not my normal suit. There are options here on delivering relief.”

Reports from closed-door meetings say that the progress continues, but now many of the key players want to wait until after the November election to pass a tax cut package.

Those key players include Senate Republican leader Mike Shirkey, Senate Democratic leader Jim Ananich, East Lansing Democratic Senator Curtis Hertel Jr. and GOP chair of the Senate Budget Committee Jim Stamas.

Meanwhile, over in the House of Representatives, GOP Speaker Jason Wentworth is reportedly ready to take the lead on these discussions.

GOP chair of the House Budget Committee Rep. Thomas Albert is single-handily delaying an agreement.

Here’s what’s on the table:

A $153 million economic growth package.

Pork barrel spending in toss-up races.

Tax cuts on income tax rate.

Aid to needy families and higher exemptions for children.

There is a commitment by these players to deliver tax cuts, but what form it takes is the unresolved question