MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Universal school lunch programs and raising taxes for K-12 schools were two of the items on the debate docket as the four majority party Board of Education candidates were quizzed recently.

If somebody offered you $1,000 as a voter, could you name the four majority party candidates running for Michigan’s Board of Education?

The chances of you naming the four are pretty remote unless you are a relative to Dr. Pamela Pugh, Tamara Carlone, Mitchell Robinson or Lansing resident Linda Lee Tarver.

The four met in Macomb County for an exchange on the issue of raising the sales tax with the money going to education.

There was one yes vote.

“Frankly, I’d like to try it. We don’t give it to schools very often,” said Robinson. “Let’s try it and see how it works.”

Tarver was not in agreement with Robinson.

“There are other ways to fund schools and to provide a quality education,” said Tarver.

“No. I’m a CPA,” said Carlone. “Budgeted money is not going where it needs to go and more and more money is going in and results are going down and down.”

Dr. Pugh is more uncertain of her stance.

“I don’t know if I would support a sales tax,” said Pugh.

There is talk about a universal food program for all school kids, which Robinson is all for.

“I can’t imagine a person being against feeding hungry children,” said Robinson.

Tarver and Carlone on the other hand were not supportive of universal breakfast and lunch.

“For kids who need it, absolutely I support it,” said Dr. Pugh.

In addition to the four candidates, there are four other minority party candidates Bill Hall, Ethan Hobson, Mary Anne Hering and Donna Kreig.