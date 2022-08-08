FILE – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks during a news conference in Detroit on Oct. 14, 2021. (Max Ortiz/Detroit News via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is asking for a special prosecutor to investigate the conduct of her GOP opponent as it relates to allegations that he gain illegal access to voting tabulator machines from three Michigan counties up north.

Nessel’s office alleges that “a group of individuals gained unauthorized access and compromised tabulators.”

AG Nessel’s GOP opponent for attorney general Matt DePerno was among nine individuals.

Including state GOP Rep. Daire Brendon and the Calhoun County Sheriff Dar Leaf who obtained the voting machines.

To avoid a conflict of interest, Nessel has called for a special prosecutor to reveal the evidence.

Candidate DePerno demised all this as “total garbage” adding “90% of the facts, she lays out that she calls facts, are either false or I have no knowledge of” that.

Last February, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson asked for this investigation by the Michigan State Police as well as AG Nessel’s office.

Benson argues those who seek to undermine elections to advance their own political agenda should be held accountable.

Pollster Bernie Porn feels the political implications of all this does depend on the proof that Nessel’s office has.

DePerno accuses Nessel of playing politics with this issue and Nessel says to avoid the appearance of any conflict of interest, she wants an outside prosecutor to review the case.