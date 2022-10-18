LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — When you ask Michigan residents if they support strong gun control laws, you would assume that Up North, a majority would oppose it.

As it turns out, about 50% of Yoopers are part of the 66% statewide backing tougher gun controls.

The support for gun control is at 73% in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

For mid-Michigan, support for stronger gun laws is around 54%.

“To include gunners which included 53% of gun owners with one or more guns in the house,” said EPIC-MRA pollster Bernie Porn “CPL concealed pistol license holds 29% and also NRA members which represents 14%.”

It seems that after years of school shootings, the impact is registering with citizens.

Several of the proposals would have prevented or could have prevented the Oxford High School shooting.

A majority of Michigan voters support a ban on assault weapons, a limit on the size of gun magazines and a ban on guns in schools and 90% in the EPIC-MRA survey want stronger background checks before gun buyers get a weapon.

The GOP legislature, with strong support from the NRA, has resisted these controls.