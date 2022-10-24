LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In a world of instant gratification where everything is at our fingertips when it comes to the results on the eve of the midterm election, you may have to wait longer than you would like.

“People should expect unofficial results will be ready within 24 hours of the polls closing on November 8th,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

The delay is due in large part to the number of absentee ballots that cannot be counted until after the polls close.

Despite lawmakers approving a bill allowing the clerks to pre-process those absentee votes. SoS Benson said the new law won’t make any difference this year.

“The reality is the pre-processing legislation was enacted without any additional funding and we told this to everyone involved in the deal that it was not one that we were really going to be able to act on because of the lateness and the lack of funding,” said Benson.

Many local clerks did not have time to train workers on how to pre-process this avalanche of absentee votes.

Benson regretfully asks that citizens be patient with the results.