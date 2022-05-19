LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Democratic governor and the GOP legislature are offering two different proposals to put more tax dollars in your pocket.

In this age of instant gratification, the governor is proposing to send a one-time $500 tax rebate check to working families now.

But Senate Republicans argue their tax cut is permanent, allowing every taxpayer, regardless of income, to take out the savings at tax time every year – unless lawmakers change that.

The GOP 2.5 billion tax cut would

Slice the income tax rate

Hike up personal exemptions

Expand family aid

Hike up Child Tax Credits

Give a seniors tax break

Meanwhile, the Governor’s $500 tax break would not go to wealthy taxpayers.

“What we don’t need are political tricks that are going to reward millionaires and billionaires instead of hard-working men and women with families,” said State Rep. Julie Brixie.

The GOP chair of the Senate Finance Committee reports the plan was rewritten to include some of the elements the governor wanted after she vetoed the first GOP proposal.