LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Former President Donald Trump brings his Make America Great Again campaign to Michigan on Saturday where he will endorse a host of the GOP candidates running for the Michigan legislature and other statewide offices.

However, 6 News Pollster Bernie Porn told Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick, this is not the same Donald Trump who ran in Michigan in 2020.

According to Porn, Trump’s influence in Michigan is waning.

Trump has endorsed more candidates running for office in Michigan than any other state, including Matthew DePerno, who’s running for the GOP nomination for Attorney General, Secretary of State Candidate Katrina Karamo, and at least 10 Republicans running for the Michigan House.

“[Trump’s influence] is diminishing and the things he continues to say are getting him in trouble,” said Porn.

Porn sees some warning signs out there.

Earlier this week, Trump held a rally in Georgia, expecting 10,000 to attend.

Only 5,000 did.

In addition, the House Committee on the Capitol attack found a 7-hour gap in Trump’s logs on January 6.

This week, the former president asked Vladimir Putin to dish some dirt on President Joe Biden’s son.

“Voters are very supportive of Ukraine,” said Porn.

“It’s going to be difficult for Donald Trump to keep that connection with Vladimir Putin. The things he’s done these last few days have just been stupid,” said Porn.

The former president continues to hold onto his more ardent supporters in Michigan, but Porn thinks this solid base may erode.