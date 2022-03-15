LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The bipartisan finger-pointing is underway in the Michigan Senate tonight, where a Republican effort to immediately freeze the state gas tax has been delayed until next year.

After the Michigan House approved an immediate freeze on the state’s 27 cents per gallon gas tax, a funny thing happened on the way to the GOP Senate.

The Republicans passed the tax freeze, but the Democrats didn’t vote to make it effective right now.

Detroit Democrat Adam Hollier blames the Republicans for first offering tax relief that wasn’t very much, and for trying to force the governor to veto the tax freeze to hurt her politically.



“It would have alleviated $75 worth of taxes. That’s not helping anybody who is struggling with payments,” said Hollier. “This is not about are we going to do something for people to push back high gas prices. This is ‘Can they stick the governor with a tough veto?'”



But Republicans are blaming the Democrats for holding up this tax break.



“I don’t know how else you could look at it. We passed a reduction and the Democrats stymied and stalled it, so they are not going to get that relief,” said Republican Jim Runestad. “It was the Senate Democrats who stalled this.”



What has not been reported is that Republican Senator Jim Stamas, who chairs the Senate Budget Committee, was upset with House Republicans for playing political games with the gas tax issue and costing the state millions of dollars in lost infrastructure dollars.

Meanwhile, the gas station owners are saying this:



“It was a little bit disappointing that now it’s been delayed. I was hoping if they wanted to go down that route that we would see some immediate relief for our customers,” said gas station owner Mark Griffin.

