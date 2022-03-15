LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is poised to veto a GOP gas tax holiday proposal, but Republican lawmakers still plan to pass this bill, knowing it will be vetoed.

The Republican Michigan House last week, as well as nine Democrats, voted to stop collecting the state’s 27 cents per gallon gas tax.

Most Democrats in the house, like Gov. Whitmer, oppose this move.

“This legislation is a piece of candy. It’s gonna taste really sweet but it’s going to dissolve quickly,” said State Rep. Lori Stone. “This is not a solution.”

Two Republican legislative leaders argue that the proposal does provide relief to weary motorists who have been hit with $4 plus a gallon gas.

The Michigan Senate will pass the freeze that the house endorsed last week.

The bill will then be sent to the governor for her likely veto, after which she will be taking some heat from those weary drivers who want relief at the pump.

“I think we’ve got some tomfoolery going on here that is not moving the state in the right direction,” said Patrick Anderson, the CEO for Anderson Economic Group.

In an attempt to get on the bandwagon to lower pump prices, the governor’s lieutenant in the Michigan Senate, leader Jim Ananich, is proposing to take the 6% sales tax off of gasoline that would save you money rather than pause the gas tax.

And while Anderson is a reluctant supporter of either plan, he does conclude that the timing appears to be right.

“Given the extraordinary situation with the war in Ukraine, the de-facto embargo of Russian oil and with a huge amount of federal dollars that have gone into Michigan and other states, I think there’s an opening to have a pause either the sales tax or the gas tax, but this is not a fix to our fundamental problems,” continued Anderson.

So fasten your seatbelts this week, as it will be a bumpy ride as the two Republican leaders and the governor try to figure all this stuff out, with savings at the pump hanging in the balance of what they do, or don’t do.