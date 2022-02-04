Skubick: Is the worst of COVID-19 behind us?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Before the end of this week, Michigan is projected to hit more than two million COVID-19 cases but there are some definite hopeful signs that the current coronavirus surge is on it’s last legs.

Ingham County Health Official Linda vail says that the fight against the omicron surge is seeming to be successful- based on daily case counts.

“It’s significant. It’s incredibly significant. This week, we had just under 3,000 cases and that is a lot in a week, but the week before we had 4,400 and the week before that 5,200.”

Out of the 83 counties in the state, more than 90% are recording a lower daily COVID-19 case count, and for the first time since last December, that count is below 10,000.

While coronavirus cases in the hospital are still high at 3,200, that is 220 fewer cases than last week and much lower than the peak of 5,000 full beds in January.

The trend continues in Jackson County, as with last week, the seven day average of 248 cases a day is now 141.

As for Eaton County, there were 190 cases a day last week, but now the daily case count is 109.

Ingham County has vaccinated 77% of the population, and 98% of those over the age of 65 are fully vaccinated.

“We need to get back down to the point of less than a hundred a day. Twenty to thirty a day would be great,” said Vail.

Hopes are high that another variant does not mutate to drive the numbers back up.