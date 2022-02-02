Skubick: Michigan prisons in need of workers, 770 to be exact

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In the wake of the George Floyd death and other negative law enforcement stories, the state prison director is telling lawmakers that the public attitude out there is hurting the state’s efforts to fill a host of empty positions inside the prison system.

If the state corrections department had a help wanted sign for each of the jobs it wanted to fill, there would be 770 signs.

The state is trying to recruit wherever it can, to hire everyone from correction officers to cooks.

The 770 vacancies can be attributed to the pandemic.

Who would want to work in a system that has been overwhelmed by the virus to the point that 85% of all facilities are in quarantine and not taking any visitors? Not to mention, nearly 20% of the inmates have it.

Around 75 correction officers are contracting the disease per day.

Another factor at play is that being a guard is not the safest job in the world.

The director told the senate oversight committee there was a variety of 121 assaults on officers.

Another issue? The public’s attitude about law enforcement in general and what prison standards should be.

“Let’s be real. The public, many in the public feel prison should not be a pleasant place and it should be a punishing place,” said Senator Jeff Irwin. “It is not my intent to make prison a horrible place to be. That is totally contrary to everything we are trying to do to help people succeed. People come to prison for punishment for what they did not for more punishment.”

There are 210 recruits now in training.