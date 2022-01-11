SKUBICK: Michigan worse off than at start of pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A stark, troubling and pessimistic assessment from state health officials today describes the COVID-19 crisis in Michigan as the worst it has been since the outset of the pandemic almost two years ago.

The coronavirus is alive and well in Michigan, with cases reaching record peaks never seen before.

“When we look at our new cases week to week, we are now at a point that we have not seen during this pandemic,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. “This is the highest number of cases we’ve ever had 129,937 in Michigan.”

To make matters worse, that’s only the numbers for one week.

Health officials would like to see the number of positive COVID-19 test results at about 3%.

Michigan is currently at 33%.

“This is a number we have not seen since the beginning when tests were very limited,” continued Bagdasarian.

On top of that, hospitalizations are setting new records, too.

“Again the numbers we see through this surge exceed the earlier trends of the pandemic,” continued Bagdasarian.

Health officials say if the data is correct, the worst is yet to come.

“What we’re expecting is a very sharp and fast peak. When we look at our most pessimistic mode we’re looking at 200,000 cases per week in Michigan,” said Michigan’s chief medical executive. “Our most optimistic curves are showing a similar projection that we’re on however the most pessimistic estimate suggests a steep increase in deaths.”

Despite the discouraging data, health officials say there may be an end in sight if more folks got vaccinated, masked up and stayed away from others.

“We will likely peak at the end of January and early February and then things will start coming down,” continued the state’s top medical executive. “If we don’t use the tools we have we can expect the peaks to be at those worse case scenarios that I showed you.”

The bottom line? Things are going to get worse before they get better.