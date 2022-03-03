LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — When it comes to the war in Ukraine, a national survey shows America is not backing an isolation policy when it comes to using troops in NATO countries to stop any more Russian aggression.

“Our forces are not going to Europe to fight Ukraine,” said President Joe Biden.

Based on a survey, the majority of Americans agree that troops should not be fighting the war in Ukraine.

However, by a 70-21% margin, Americans favor the President’s decision to send the military into NATO countries now, just in case Vladimir Putin decides to invade the NATO nations.

Biden has warned us that American soldiers will be there for one reason.

‘To defend our NATO allies if Putin decides to keep moving west,” continued the President. “And as I’ve made crystal clear, the United States will defend every inch of territory with the full force of a collective power. Every single inch.”

Around 70% of citizens support the use of force.

Additionally, the survey asked if Putin is stable or unstable.

Here’s how the numbers break down, based on gender:

Overall, 66% of Americans believe Putin will invade other countries.