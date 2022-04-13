LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The GOP race for governor could be seeing a major shift thanks to former President Donald Trump.

While Trump has endorsed many Republican candidates running for office in Michigan, in the GOP governor’s race, Donald Trump has not endorsed anyone.

Two Michigan sources report that Trump will endorse Republican gubernatorial candidates under certain conditions.

Currently, political consultant John Yob is working to get Matthew DePerno the Republican nomination for Attorney General. Under the alleged deal, if Yob gets DePerno the nomination, then the former president will endorse Yob’s other client for Governor, Perry Johnson.

“The nomination will be decided by whomever Donald Trump endorses,” said Steve Mitchell. the president of Mitchell Research. “If he endorses Perry Johnson, that is going to be a very significant event in the campaign.”

Political pundit Bill Ballenger agrees with Mitchell’s polling.

“Steve Mitchell’s own poll shows that 80% of GOP primary voters would be more inclined to vote for a candidate who is endorsed by Trump,” said Ballenger.

Though Trump’s office has not confirmed this story, if true, what will the other GOP hopefuls think about this?

Michiganders will know for sure about a potential endorsement for Perry Johnson from Trump after April 23.