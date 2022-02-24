LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — House Republicans have laid out their tax cut package and they are headed in a different direction than the governor and Senate Republicans

The current House plan? No corporate business tax cut.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has not endorsed the income tax rollback and has discussed a business tax cut.

The House Republicans also differ with the governor on tax breaks for seniors.

Whitmer has proposed a retirement tax break that is targeted solely towards public employee retirees.

The Republicans propose combined tax relief on regular and retirement income for everyone over 62.

The GOP sponsor of these across-the-board tax cuts argues that everyone, regardless of income, deserves a break in these tough times.

“Given the inflation going on in our country right now, all Michigan families, workers and seniors need relief not just some,” said Rep. Matt Hall.

Democrat Julie Brixie has stated that she thinks it is unfair that the wealthy get a break when they don’t need it.

“How much of this goes to those earning $250,000. I think that’s the kind of kitchen table talk that people want an answer to,” said Rep. Brixie.

“Your bill doesn’t give a single penny to billionaires. It lets them keep their own money,” said Rep. Steve Johnson.

Instead of giving more money to retirees, the House Republicans want to pour $1.5 billion to lower the debt on local government retirement accounts so retirees can get a check.

“Giving tax relief to our seniors does them no good if the money for their retirement is out of cash,” said Rep. Thomas Albert.

There are three different tax cut plans on the table and everyone will have to come together to decide how to do this.