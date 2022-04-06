LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Nationally, Republicans are predicting a red wave this election year as Democrats are in trouble due in part to the standing of President Joe Biden.

In Michigan, that red wave may be muted due to former President Donald Trump.

Nationwide Republicans are overjoyed that President Joe Biden is stuck in the polling mud with about a 40% approval rate. Normally, in off-year elections, that means there may be a GOP red wave that sweeps multiple Republican candidates into office.

A Michigan pollster is reporting that Republicans in this state are not making the election here about Joe Biden, instead, it’s all about Donald Trump and the 2020 election.

“By focusing on Donald Trump and overturning the 2020 election, they are handing the Democrats a lifeline- a lifeline that should not exist,” said pollster Richard Czuba. “If this was solely about Joe Biden and inflation and this were about that, Democrats would be in a very different shape right now. But that’s not what the Republicans are talking about.”

Czuba attributes the reasoning that Republicans are doing this is because Donald Trump controls the Michigan Republican Party.

Even though the former President is not on the ballot, Trump’s power over the Michigan GOP is good news for the Democrats because even though Trump will motivate his supporters to vote, this could happen to help the Democrats.

No other former president has had this much influence on Michigan politics- ever.

The question is: which party does that help the most?