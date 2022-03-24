LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lead pipe removals, flooded freeways, bridge repairs and a host of other infrastructure projects are being funded as the state legislature wants to spend a pretty penny to do so.

The real question is – where does the money go?

The Michigan legislature is ready to pump $4.8 billion into repairing the state’s World War II-era infrastructure.

“It’s going to infuse a lot of money into our infrastructure in Michigan and our contractors are happy,” said Lance Binoniemi, a lobbyist with the Michigan Infrastructure Association.

As it stands, the state will spend $317 million on road and bridge repairs, $450 million to spruce up the park and trail systems, $250 million to expand broadband in remote areas of the state, $66 million to beef up the pumping stations and a whopping $1.7 billion for lead pipe removal.

“There’s a lot of money for lead service line removals. I hope communities are advanced enough to look into that and spend the money to replace lead lines to avoid another flint or Benton Harbor,” continued Binoniemi.

It’s one thing to allocate the money, but it is quite another to find the workers to do the job.

The industry is ready to take on the challenge.

“The industry has done a tremendous job of hiring over the past several years. We’ve got companies coming back to Michigan and bringing crews back to Michigan,” said Binoniemi.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Senator Mike Shirkey and Rep. Jason Wentworth have set aside their political differences to iron out a package that launches a spending spree that likes of which the state has never seen before.